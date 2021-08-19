Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,085 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 12,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 7,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 190.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $50.12 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.53 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.71.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

