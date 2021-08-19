Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 4,431 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4,133.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $70.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.99. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $568,249.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $396,776.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at $20,475,453.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,682 shares of company stock worth $12,082,346 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MU. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Summit Insights downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cleveland Research downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.52.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

