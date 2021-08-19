Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.56 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,011 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,881,574 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,158,382,000 after acquiring an additional 539,617 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 20.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after buying an additional 2,539,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,134,452 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $781,305,000 after buying an additional 755,333 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.6% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,211,050 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $716,509,000 after buying an additional 444,400 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,626,080 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $535,122,000 after buying an additional 510,455 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050 over the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.38.

Shares of ORCL opened at $88.94 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $54.73 and a 12-month high of $91.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company has a market cap of $248.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

