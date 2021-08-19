Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,053 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SDY. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $123.50 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $89.02 and a 12-month high of $128.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.24.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

