Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 5,285 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 24.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 63,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 8,143 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $753,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter.

VYMI stock opened at $67.94 on Thursday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.23 and a 52 week high of $71.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.831 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

