Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Sells 625 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 8,186 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 51,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 152,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.47.

PM traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.21. 63,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,491,712. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.93 and a 12-month high of $103.00. The firm has a market cap of $157.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

