Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 3.2% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $13,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,293,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,784,871,000 after acquiring an additional 566,814 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,896,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,683,200,000 after acquiring an additional 93,794 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,560,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,081,402,000 after acquiring an additional 53,508 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,487,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,047,856,000 after buying an additional 41,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,611,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,648,320,000 after buying an additional 63,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $6.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $550.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,664. The company has a market capitalization of $216.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $401.07 and a one year high of $557.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $515.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.