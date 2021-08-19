Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Purchases 295 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in International Business Machines by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,610,076,000 after buying an additional 2,228,318 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,566,779,000 after buying an additional 2,014,943 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 399.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,391,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,433,000 after buying an additional 1,112,914 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in International Business Machines by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,623,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,876,000 after buying an additional 883,128 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $87,715,000. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $1.22 on Thursday, reaching $138.25. The stock had a trading volume of 133,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,511,208. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The stock has a market cap of $123.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

A number of research analysts have commented on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.86.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

