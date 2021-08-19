Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Purchases 100 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 120.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 686.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 285.7% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.41.

In other news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total transaction of $2,897,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at $13,875,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STZ traded down $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $213.56. The stock had a trading volume of 14,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,182. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.63 and a 52-week high of $244.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $225.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.21.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

