Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,442 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Arista Networks by 187.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $45,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 37.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $72,000. 55.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANET traded up $3.82 on Thursday, hitting $365.89. 4,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,449. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $369.63. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.96 and a fifty-two week high of $384.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.15.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.33.

In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 2,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $792,844.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,384.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.63, for a total transaction of $141,208.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,645.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,426 shares of company stock worth $36,303,107 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

