Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Grows Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Unilever comprises about 1.4% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 326.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,460,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,206,000 after buying an additional 2,649,551 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,849,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,342 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,502,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,442 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,712,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 202.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,398,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,092,000 after purchasing an additional 936,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

UL stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $56.05. 112,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,911. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $51.98 and a 12-month high of $63.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.5031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.32%.

UL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.