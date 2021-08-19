Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 67,500.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 194.5% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. 42.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BCE traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.44. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.91 and a 52-week high of $51.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.7011 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.05.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

