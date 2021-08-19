Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Acquires 300 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.7% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.4% in the first quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 22,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

In related news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $1,702,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $1,337,278.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DGX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.78.

Shares of DGX traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $151.61. 19,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,520. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.10 and a 1-year high of $153.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.19. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.