Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kaltura presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.88.

KLTR stock opened at $12.02 on Monday. Kaltura has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

