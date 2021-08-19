Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR) Receives $14.88 Average PT from Brokerages

Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.88.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KLTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kaltura in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on Kaltura in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kaltura in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Kaltura in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Kaltura in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

KLTR stock opened at $12.02 on Monday. Kaltura has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

