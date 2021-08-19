Kaltura Inc Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (NASDAQ:KLTR)

Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR) – Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kaltura in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 15th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Kaltura’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

KLTR has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kaltura in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Kaltura in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Kaltura in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kaltura in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

Shares of KLTR stock opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. Kaltura has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

Kaltura Company Profile

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

