Kakaku.com (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) shares dropped 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.42 and last traded at $28.42. Approximately 177 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.75.

KKKUF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kakaku.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. initiated coverage on shares of Kakaku.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.70.

Kakaku.com, Inc provides purchase support, restaurant review, and other services in Japan. The company operates kakaku.com, a purchasing support site that compare prices of products and services, such as computers, home appliances, internet service providers, insurance, food/beverages, and cosmetics.

