K21 Trading Down 7.1% This Week (K21)

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. During the last week, K21 has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One K21 coin can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00002236 BTC on popular exchanges. K21 has a market cap of $11.52 million and $1.10 million worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00057263 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00015364 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.21 or 0.00849454 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00048062 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.28 or 0.00104797 BTC.

K21 Coin Profile

K21 is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,421,966 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

K21 Coin Trading

