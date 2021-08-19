K21 (K21) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.10 Million

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. K21 has a total market cap of $11.52 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One K21 coin can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00002236 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, K21 has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00057263 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00015364 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $383.21 or 0.00849454 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00048062 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.28 or 0.00104797 BTC.

K21 Profile

K21 (K21) is a coin. It launched on March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,421,966 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

Buying and Selling K21

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire K21 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy K21 using one of the exchanges listed above.

