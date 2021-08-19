JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SAUHY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Straumann from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Straumann from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Straumann has an average rating of Hold.

Get Straumann alerts:

SAUHY opened at $95.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.39. Straumann has a twelve month low of $45.91 and a twelve month high of $96.02.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Europe, Sales Distributor & Emerging Markets EMEA, Sales NAM, Sales APAC, Sales LATAM, and Operations.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.