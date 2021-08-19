JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Peoples Bank OH

Peoples Bank OH lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.2% of Peoples Bank OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 26,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 5,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,638,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. 66.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

NYSE JPM opened at $155.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $91.38 and a 52-week high of $167.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

