Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,533,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,878 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 4.2% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned approximately 0.32% of Johnson & Johnson worth $1,405,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $1.61 on Thursday, reaching $178.80. The stock had a trading volume of 95,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,255,644. The firm has a market cap of $470.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $179.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

