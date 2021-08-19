John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

WDGJF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of WDGJF traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.29. 530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.05. John Wood Group has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $4.70.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

