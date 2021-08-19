John M. Cannon Acquires 2,125 Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Stock

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Director John M. Cannon bought 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.69 per share, with a total value of $24,841.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,687.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE APTS opened at $11.51 on Thursday. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.55.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.13. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 2.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 65.42%.

APTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 93.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 906,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,837,000 after purchasing an additional 438,052 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,783,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,264,000 after acquiring an additional 259,619 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 432.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 249,996 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,044,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,181,000 after acquiring an additional 230,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the second quarter worth $2,047,000. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

