John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

John Bean Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 8.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect John Bean Technologies to earn $5.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.1%.

Shares of NYSE:JBT opened at $136.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.31. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.58. John Bean Technologies has a one year low of $80.74 and a one year high of $151.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $475.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other John Bean Technologies news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $331,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.85, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,696,171.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $741,721 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

