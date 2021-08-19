John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 6.74%.

Shares of JBSS stock opened at $87.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.14. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 52 week low of $71.00 and a 52 week high of $94.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.79.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is an increase from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

