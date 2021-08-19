JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.050-$-0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $202 million-$205 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $201.73 million.JFrog also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.040-$-0.030 EPS.

FROG stock opened at $35.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.32. JFrog has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $95.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on JFrog from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JFrog from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on JFrog from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JFrog currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JFrog stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in JFrog were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

