Jeffrey D. Jordan Sells 20,000 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $2,900,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded down $4.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $142.65. 4,719,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,824,879. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94. The company has a market capitalization of $88.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.36. Sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABNB. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.06.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.