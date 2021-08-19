Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY)

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Yue Yuen Industrial in a research report issued on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Chou now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yue Yuen Industrial’s FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yue Yuen Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Yue Yuen Industrial stock opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $12.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

