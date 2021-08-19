Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Paycor HCM’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $36.16 on Monday. Paycor HCM has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $37.55.

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

