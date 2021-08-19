Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Sesen Bio, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SESN)

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sesen Bio in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.07). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sesen Bio’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SESN. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Sesen Bio from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Sesen Bio stock opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.89. Sesen Bio has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $6.04. The firm has a market cap of $256.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.59.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Sesen Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sesen Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. bought a new position in Sesen Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in Sesen Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sesen Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 23.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

