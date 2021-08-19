James L. Klein Sells 1,909 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stock

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $356,448.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James L. Klein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of Qorvo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $351,256.00.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $179.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.75. The company has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.03 and a 52 week high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Qorvo by 5.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 541,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,921,000 after purchasing an additional 26,297 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the second quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Qorvo by 7.4% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 18,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Argus started coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.68.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

