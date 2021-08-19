James Kyle Mccurry Purchases 500 Shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Stock

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Director James Kyle Mccurry acquired 500 shares of First Mid Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.95 per share, with a total value of $19,975.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of First Mid Bancshares stock opened at $40.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.75. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.24 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.12 million, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 18.31%. Analysts forecast that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 30.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 10.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 108,125.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 173.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 4.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. 31.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

