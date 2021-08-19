Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.53-4.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.866-1.875 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.88 billion.Jack Henry & Associates also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.530-$4.600 EPS.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock traded up $3.62 on Thursday, hitting $176.00. 5,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,671. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.67. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 44.43, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $141.65 and a one year high of $185.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $180.13.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

