Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.000-$1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05 billion-$2.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ITRI shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Itron from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Itron from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.40.

NASDAQ ITRI traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.09. 192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,738. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.23. Itron has a 12 month low of $53.49 and a 12 month high of $122.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -146.36, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $489.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.53 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.43%. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Itron will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Sarah E. Hlavinka sold 2,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $221,552.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,703.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 342 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $33,580.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,371 shares of company stock valued at $522,747 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

