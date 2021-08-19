Italgas S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ITGGF) Short Interest Update

Italgas S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ITGGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,300 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the July 15th total of 2,302,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 31,303.0 days.
ITGGF stock remained flat at $$5.80 during trading on Wednesday. Italgas has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $6.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.80.
About Italgas
