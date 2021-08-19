Italgas S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ITGGF) Short Interest Update

Italgas S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ITGGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,300 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the July 15th total of 2,302,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 31,303.0 days.

ITGGF stock remained flat at $$5.80 during trading on Wednesday. Italgas has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $6.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.80.

About Italgas

Italgas S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of natural gas in Italy. It is involved in the transportation of gas through local pipeline networks from the delivery points at the reduction and measurement stations interconnected with the transport networks to the points of final delivery to households, enterprises, etc.

