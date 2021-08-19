Islay Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Islay Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,021 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens lowered their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.16.

In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,548.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cigna stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $206.35. The stock had a trading volume of 69,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.53. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

