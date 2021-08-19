Islay Capital Management LLC Has $4.68 Million Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 3.8% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $4,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Ironwood Financial llc increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.23. 5,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,232. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.24. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $51.56.

