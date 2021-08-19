Islay Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 225.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,744 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 1,115.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,161 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,635,000 after purchasing an additional 882,063 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,437 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $195,527,000 after purchasing an additional 595,974 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,926,059 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,084,367,000 after purchasing an additional 409,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,258,018 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $97,685,000 after purchasing an additional 352,238 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at $23,295,000. 7.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

RIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. CLSA downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.13.

Rio Tinto Group stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,391. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.01. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $55.39 and a 12 month high of $95.97. The stock has a market cap of $90.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $1.85 dividend. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is presently 97.66%.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.