Islay Capital Management LLC Buys 173 Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,769,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,040,000 after buying an additional 2,898,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,505,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,826,000 after purchasing an additional 425,244 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 1,366,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,101,000 after purchasing an additional 68,422 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,084,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,891,000 after purchasing an additional 550,055 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,146,000 after purchasing an additional 419,716 shares during the period.

Shares of TLT traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $150.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,982,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,718,949. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.59. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $133.19 and a twelve month high of $167.24.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.182 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

