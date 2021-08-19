Islay Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 347 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,480,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,150,179,000 after acquiring an additional 164,154 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 275,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,866,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,032,000 after acquiring an additional 139,840 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,428,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 264,297 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,328,000 after acquiring an additional 95,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DECK. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.14.

DECK traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $427.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,371. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $192.58 and a 52 week high of $444.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $389.40. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.78.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $504.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.23 million. Research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.36, for a total transaction of $653,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,557,088.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $862,588.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,479 shares in the company, valued at $40,892,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,578 shares of company stock worth $3,110,019. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.