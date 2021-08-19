iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC cut its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,183,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,073,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,849 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,358 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,206 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,482,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,029,177,000 after acquiring an additional 252,178 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $107.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.82. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.