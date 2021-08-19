iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors cut its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 58.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,372 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,870,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 102,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,149,000 after buying an additional 7,098 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $107.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.82. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

