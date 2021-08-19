iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 541,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 2.1% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $39,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after buying an additional 12,069 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. First Interstate Bank increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 394.5% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 13,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 11,148 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 292.3% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 50,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 37,387 shares during the period.

IVW traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.00. 180,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,132,839. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $54.92 and a 12-month high of $76.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.03.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

