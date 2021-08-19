iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 72.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 163.2% during the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $214.51 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $142.09 and a 52 week high of $234.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.71.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

