iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 24.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $160.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.46. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $113.57 and a 12 month high of $163.49.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.