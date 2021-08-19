iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 77,404 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 979,855 shares.The stock last traded at $51.11 and had previously closed at $51.15.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.62.

Get iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 979.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 286,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,672,000 after buying an additional 260,074 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 16,612.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 242,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,713,000 after buying an additional 240,883 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 31.1% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 960,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,445,000 after buying an additional 227,900 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,295,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 194.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 176,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after buying an additional 116,687 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.