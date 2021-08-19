iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 456,417 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 20,507,801 shares.The stock last traded at $79.05 and had previously closed at $79.93.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.68.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

