iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GBF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $884,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter.

GBF opened at $123.37 on Thursday. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a one year low of $116.49 and a one year high of $126.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.95.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

