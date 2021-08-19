iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) Holdings Decreased by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) by 72.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SIZE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 2,314.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after purchasing an additional 84,220 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 105.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,508,000 after purchasing an additional 57,850 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,879,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 42,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 21,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 69.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 13,740 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SIZE opened at $130.57 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $132.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.88.

